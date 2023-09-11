Karnataka govt to change SSLC, 2nd PUC exam system from 2023-24, students can retain best marks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka govt to change exam pattern

Karnataka Board Exam 2023-24: The Karnataka government has decided to introduce changes in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC (class 10) and Second Pre-University Course, 2nd PUC (class 12) examination system from 2023-24 academic year. One of the major changes which is to be introduced is students will get to retain the best marks from three attempts.

According to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), under the revised examination system, the 'supplementary examination' will be renamed as 'annual examination 1, 2, and 3', through which students will get three opportunities, as it takes into account the different pace of learning among students.

"If we adopt the revised examination system, it will provide an opportunity to improve the score by retaining the best marks scored in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd examinations and provide better opportunities in the selection process for further study or employment," KSEAB said in a release.

Annual exam 1, 2 and 3 will help students

Pointing out that students have different learning pace and styles, and conducting annual exams 1, 2 and 3 will help them adapt to their learning pace and reduce stress due to time constraints, "by renaming supplementary examination as annual examination 1, 2, and 3, three opportunities can be provided to the students which will promote their overall performance and positive attitude," reads an official statement.

While creating a basic framework using which the three exams will be conducted, the board said it will release a circular with clear guidelines for students regarding the revised system, and it will also maintain uniformity in the content and difficulty level of the question papers of these three exams.

Students will get opportunity to choose subject-wise best score

Further stating that students will be given the opportunity to choose the subject-wise best score among the marks obtained in these three attempts, it said the students who join their next academic course late shall be provided with a 'bridge course', be it 1st PUC (class 11) or at the degree colleges, in order to make up for the missed classes in the initial month.

Noting that in the present examination system, one annual examination and one supplementary examination are being conducted for the students, KSEAB said this examination system is creating more stress and anxiety among students. Due to this, the students' knowledge retention, meaningful learning and academic progress are being hampered, it said.

"At present, if a student who has passed the Il PUC examination is not satisfied with the marks obtained in any subject, there is an option to reject the marks obtained in that subject in the annual examination and take up the examination once again. But the marks obtained in the supplementary examination are only considered as the final marks of the student without considering the marks obtained in the previous examination," it said. This system is not student friendly because the student has no option to keep his best score among the marks obtained in two exams.

