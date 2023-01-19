Follow us on Image Source : PTI IIT-Kanpur to collaborate with Canadian university on Joint Degree Program

Joint Degree Program: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) and the University of Alberta, Canada have signed an agreement for a joint degree program (JDP) and research collaborations. The agreement between the two universities paves the way for doctoral students at either university to participate in the joint degree program and conduct research at the partner university.

The agreement will also foster research collaborations between faculty members of the two universities on energy materials, systems and technologies needed for the clean energy transition. According to an official release from IIT-K, the agreement was signed by IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Abhay Karandikar and Prof. William Flanagan, President and Vice-Chancellor from the University of Alberta.

The agreement sets out guidelines for faculty from the two universities to jointly supervise a doctoral student and will give admitted students a chance to conduct research and visit the partner university for a period of one year or more. The program will provide students with the opportunity to work with world-renowned faculty at both institutions in key research areas of mutual interest and will allow them to gain valuable experience while pursuing their doctoral studies.

IIT Kanpur will also collaborate with the University of Alberta in the Joint Research Innovation Network with a focus on developing new, renewable, and efficient energy materials, systems, and technologies for the clean energy transition to address climate issues.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, said: "We are excited to partner with the University of Alberta on this joint doctoral program. This agreement will provide the students with unique opportunities to work with leading researchers in their respective fields and will help to foster collaboration between our institutions. This is another significant addition to the growing collaborative R&D ecosystem at IIT Kanpur."

