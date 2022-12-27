Follow us on Image Source : PTI JKBOSE 2023: Last date for registration today | DETAILS here

JKBOSE 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, JKBOSE registration process will end today on the official website. The registration window for JKBOSE Board Exam will close today as per the schedule. Students who will appear for the JKBOSE board exam in 2023 must register for the exam before the deadline. The deadline for the JKBOSE board exam 2023 registration was recently extended by the board for classes 10, 11 and 12.

Candidates who have not registered for the JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 must fill up the registration form before the deadline on jkbose.nic.in. As per the latest official notice of the JKBOSE, the submission of online forms for class 10, 11 and 12 annual examination 2023 was intended till December 27, 2022. Also, the Renewal Registration Returns of class 11 and 12 was extended till today.

Know how to register for JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 here:

Step 1. Go to the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.nic.in. Step 2. Click on the link for the examination form or renewal submission on the homepage. Step 3. Now, click on student's login and register for the exam. Step 4. Fill out the details carefully and pay the fee. Step 5. Submit the form, download and take a printout.

As per the notice of the state board, no late fee will be charged to the students. If a candidate fails to register for the JKBOSE Board Exam 2022 today, then he can fill out the forms till January 06, 2023. But, the late fee of Rs 700 will be charged to the student. According to the official notice of the boars, the last date for submission of forms is January 16, 2022, with a late fee of Rs 1800.

For more information, students can visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education.

Also Read | CBSE Board 2023 Date Sheet: Board to release class 10, 12 exam dates this week? Check latest update

Also Read | CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: Timetable soon on cbse.gov.in | check here latest updates on exam date