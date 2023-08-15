Independence Day 2023: School children celebrate I-Day with great fervour

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV School children celebrated Independence Day with zeal

Independence Day 2023: India is celebrating 76 years of Independence on August 15, 2023, with programmes organised at various educational institutions- schools, colleges. Students participated in flag hoisting ceremonies, array of curricular activities with much fanfare and zeal.

The hoisting of flag is followed by various cultural programmes, recitation of patriotic songs and stage performance based on historical events. Children dress up as revolutionaries and nationalist leaders. Exhibitions are organised in schools in which the stories of freedom fighters are displayed. In some schools documentaries and patriotic movies shows are also organised to mark the sovereignty and independence of India.

Many students under the name of their school get the opportunity to perform in front of honourable prime minister at Lal Quila, Delhi. Last year, “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme, became a grand success owing to participation of one and all. Even children took active participation in this. This year too, Har Ghar Tiranga will be celebrated between 13th -15th August 2023. In many schools, national flags were distributed among students to celebrate Independence Day with great joy and enthusiasm.

On this Independence Day, JBCN International School, Borivali, took a step back and encouraged children to break free from the virtual world, encouraging them to embrace reality and rediscover the joy of true freedom through a fortnight-long programme i.e. Freedom Unplugged – India Beyond Screens which was organised between August 1 and August 15, 2023.

In an effort to promote safe digital practices and raise awareness about cyber hygiene, a series of workshops and activities were planned including some special sessions such as one on the mental health of students for Class 9 and above. Moreover, the senior students took the initiative to conduct special sessions with their younger peers, educating them about the safe use of mobile phones, social media, and other online platforms.

The students and teachers at Lexicon Schools, Pune, celebrated the 77th Independence Day with zeal and vigour. The programme began with flag hoisting followed by the National Anthem in sign language and an original song by Shri Rabindranath Tagore, followed by march past and school band performance.

A wide range of student performances ranging from patriotic and cultural dances, singing competitions, yoga displays and athletic drills were organised. Students have also shown remarkable interest in crafting poignant essays on Indian history and Indian achievements. Additionally, the students also participated in a short movie competition which was an opportunity for our young students with an aptitude for film making.

The Vivekalaya Group of Institutions celebrated Independence Day in a unique way by sharing a flag that holds a piece of the nation's history - one of the first flags made when India gained independence in 1947 with their students. This flag made from khadi silk and hand-stitched was given to the very first members of India's Parliament, the first finance minister of independent India, R K Shanmukham Chetty.

The Independence Day celebrations included a wide range of activities from the speech of Director, Aishwarya Rao on stories of courage, sacrifice, and unity offering students to connect with the past, students' performance on patriotic songs and delivering speeches.