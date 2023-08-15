'India enjoys well-earned respect in world arena, plays vital constructive role': World leaders on I-Day

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, extended best wishes to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day.

In a statement released by the Government of Russia, it praised New Delhi's success in the field of economics, scientific, technical and other fields. It hailed India's stance on global issues and asserted the world's largest democracy enjoys well-earned respect in the world arena.

"Your country has achieved universally acknowledged success in economic, scientific and technical, social and other fields. India enjoys well-earned respect in the world arena and plays an important constructive role in international affairs," read the statement.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

