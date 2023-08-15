Independence Day 2023: Some glimpses of celebrations from Red Fort

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech on Independence Day 2023

India is commemorating its 76 years of Independence today, August 15, 2023. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. On this occasion, Prime Minister delivered his speech on various topics including the situation in Manipur and circumstances created after the pandemic, similar to the one brought about by the end of World War II.

In addition to announcing the beginning of the Vishwakarma Yojana for barbers and goldsmiths with a first investment of Rs. 13,000–15,000 crore, PM Modi said that India is now recognized as a "Vishwamitra." Here are some of the glimpses from PM Modi's speech and celebration at Red Fort today.

"Non-cooperation movement, Satyagraha movement under the leadership of Pujya Bapu and the sacrifices of countless heroes like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, there will hardly be any person in that generation who has not contributed to the freedom of the country. I bow down to all of them," said PM Narendra Modi.

Today, 15th August, the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo, the great revolutionary and pioneer of spiritual life, is being completed. This year is the year of 150th birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. This year is a very auspicious occasion of the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati, which the whole country is going to celebrate with great pomp. This year Mirabai is also the auspicious festival of 525 years of Meerabai, the head of Bhakti Yoga.

This time when we will celebrate 26 January it will be the 75th anniversary of our Republic Day. Many opportunities in many ways, many possibilities, every moment new inspiration, moment by moment new consciousness, moment by moment dreams, moment by moment resolution, to be engaged in nation building, perhaps there can be no greater opportunity than this.

We are living in such a period, in this period whatever we will do, whatever steps we will take, whatever sacrifices we will make, we will do penance. Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay, will take decisions one after the other, the golden history of the country for the coming one thousand years is going to sprout from it. The events happening in this period are going to create its impact for the next one thousand years.

Today my youth have given India a place in the first three startup economy systems of the world. Today the world is technology driven and the coming era is going to be influenced by technology and then India's talent in technology is going to play a new role.

Now see, there are 100 schools in my country where children are making satellites and making preparations to release them. Today thousands of tinkering labs are conceiving new scientists. Today, thousands of tinkering labs are inspiring millions of children to take up the path of science and technology.

Today, India has got the opportunity to host the G-20 Summit in the country. And for the last one year, the way many such G-20 events have been organized in every corner of India, many programs have been organized, it has made the world aware of the potential of the common man of the country. The diversity of India has been introduced.

Today India's exports are increasing rapidly and I want to say that on the basis of all these parameters, the experts of the world are saying that now India is not going to stop. Any rating agency of the world would be making India proud.

When we came in 2014, we were at number 10 in the global economy and today the efforts of 140 crore countrymen have paid off and we have reached number 5 in the world economy.

We gave the medicines which are available for Rs.100 in the market from Jan Aushadhi Kendra for Rs.10, Rs.15, Rs.20. And today, from 1000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras of the country, about 20 crore rupees are left in the pocket of such people who needed medicines for these diseases.

We had resolved to make 75 thousand Amrit Sarovar in the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. At that time, we had resolved to make 75 Amrit Sarovar in every district. Around 50-55 thousand Amrit Sarovar was conceived. But today the work of construction of about 75 thousand Amrit Sarovar is going on.

Providing electricity to 18,000 villages, opening Jan Dhan bank accounts, building toilets for daughters, all the targets will be accomplished with full force before time. And when India takes a decision, it fulfills it, this is what our track record says.

Today, India can proudly say that if any one country has the maximum number of women pilots in civil aviation in the world, then my country has them. Today, whether it is the speed of Chandrayaan, whether it is about the moon mission, my women-scientist is leading it. Today there should be women self-help groups, with the aim of my 2 crore Lakhpati Didi, today we are working on women self-help groups.

Till date, we have started a program of Vibrant Border Village in the Border Villages of our country and till now Vibrant Border Village was said to be the last village of the country, we have changed that whole thinking.

