Independence Day 2023: Key points to prepare speech in English for students

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Independence Day 2023

Independence Day 2023 : India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day on the 15th of August, commemorating 76 years of cherished freedom. This day marks the liberty of our nation from foreign invaders and a long struggling story in attaining this freedom. Although we are successfully governing our country and moving towards becoming a developed nation from a developing one but attaining this was not as easy as it looks.

Back in 1947, the day mark the end of 190-year British rule and the journey from colonial control to full sovereignty. Independence Day becomes a moving homage, a remembrance of sacrifice, and a time for solidarity when the national flag soars high and the national anthem fills the air. The theme of Indian Independence Day 2023 is 'Nation First, Always First', a part of the grand “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” initiative.

How to prepare a speech for Independence Day

While preparing the Independence Day speech, one should keep the following points in mind.

When preparing for the Independence Day speech, you should bear in mind some vital topics as well as significant events and movements that contributed significantly to our independence.

First and foremost, we need to understand why we observe Independence Day on August 15 and why it took so long to acquire this freedom.

Since everyone is aware that we declared our independence from the British on August 15, 1947, this speech would be incomplete without describing the sacrifices made by our leaders and freedom fighters, without whom we would not be commemorating this day today.

The Satyagrah Movement, the Khilafat Movement, the Dandi March, the Bharat Chodo Andolan, the Champaran Agitation, and the Non-Cooperation Movement each ought to be mentioned in the Independence Day speech as significant uprisings.

In addition, it might cover the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Simon Commission's casualties, and the mass murder of Indians during World War II.

The formation of several committees and their benefits and losses should also be mentioned.

You can also mention the election held prior to independence, the creation of princely states and regions, the formation of two nations, the committee formed to draft the constitution and govern India after independence, some of the glorious years that followed independence, as well as the development our country has undergone.