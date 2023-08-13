Independence Day 2023: 50 School Teachers to be 'special guests' at I-Day ceremony, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Fifty teachers from different fields will participate in I-Day ceremony scheduled on August 14, and 15.

Independence Day 2023, Independence Day 2023 ceremony: The central government has invited fifty school teachers from different fields as 'special guests' on this 77th independence day ceremony at historic Red Fort on August 15.

The shortlisting of the teachers has been made by Department of School Education and Literacy based on their outstanding performance in their fields. These teachers hail from Central Board of Secondary Education and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan schools from across the country.

ALSO READ | 20 Independence Day activities and celebration ideas for students; check here

According to the press release, These special guests will participate in the two day programme scheduled for August 14 and 15. On August 14, they will visit India Gate, the War Memorial, and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

According to the schedule, At first, these teachers will pay homage to the valiant soldiers who have safeguarded the country's sovereignty at Kartavya Path. Then, they will visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi's Teen Murti Marg, where they will get insights into the lives and contributions of visionary leaders who have shaped the nation's destiny. Afterwards, an interactive session will take place with Union Minister of State, Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, in New Delhi.

On August 15, they will attend the independence ceremony at the Red Fort, where the tricolor will be unfurled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ | Happy Independence Day 2023, 15 August: Famous Quotes by freedom fighters; Read Here

According to a press release, the department of school education and literacy aims to recognise teachers' contributions on the occasion of the Independence Day ceremony. "The teachers' play an important role in nurturing the future of the country. This gesture aims to show the nation's appreciation for their significant contribution to promoting knowledge, values, and skills in the next generation.