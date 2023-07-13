IIMs as institutions of national importance: What makes IIM special? Know about IIM Act | Top 10 list

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) are autonomous top institutes for management education and research in India. These institutes are spread over major cities of India covering – Ranchi, Raipur, Calcutta, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Indore, Shillong and Tiruchirapalli among others.
The admission to IIMs is based on the Common Admission Test (CAT) which is administered every year by anyone IIM. These prestigious institutes offer courses such as post-graduation in management, postgraduate diploma programmes and doctoral programmes in management. There are many other courses which are offered by these institutes. Students at IIM are offered top positions with high packages in reputed companies.
What is IIM Act
On December 31, 2017, the Ministry of Law and Justice implemented an act for certain Institutes of management to be institutions of national importance to empower these institutions to attain standards of global excellence in management, management research and allied areas of knowledge and to provide for certain other matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The act was termed as Indian Institute of Management Act, 2017.
The act reserved the right of IIMs as institutions of national importance like IITs. The Act directed these institutes to educate and support leaders who can contribute as professional managers, entrepreneurs and stewards of existing and emerging enterprises in the private, public and social sectors and to carry forward research, publications, consultancy and advisory work to provide new knowledge and innovation and global leadership in management theory and practice.
How many IIMs India is having?
According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, a total of 20 IIMs are functioning across the country at present. The list of these IIMs is provided below.
|
S.No.
|
Name of the Insititute
|
Web Address
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
Vastrapur, Ahmedabad - 380015
|
iimahd.ernet.in
|
2
|
Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
|
iimb.ernet.in
|
3
|
Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
|
iimcal.ac.in
|
4
|
Indian Institute of Management, Indore
|
iimidr.ac.in
|
5
|
Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
|
iimk.ac.in
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
|
iiml.ac.in
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur
|
iimkashipur.ac.in
|
8
|
Indian Institute of Management, Raipur
|
iimraipur.ac.in
|
9
|
Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi
|
iimranchi.ac.in
|
10
|
Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak
|
iimrohtak.ac.in
|
11
|
Indian Institute of Management, Shillong
|
iimshillong.in
|
12
|
Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli
|
iimtrichy.ac.in
|
13
|
Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur
|
iimu.ac.in
|
14
|
Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar
|
iimamritsar.ac.in
|
15
|
Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya
|
iimbg.ac.in
|
16
|
Indian Institute of Management, Jammu
|
iimj.ac.in/JAMMUIIM
|
17
|
Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur
|
iimnagpur.ac.in
|
18
|
Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur
|
iimsambalpur.ac.in
|
19
|
Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur
|
iimsirmaur.ac.in
|
20
|
Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam
|
iimv.ac.in
Top 10 IIMs as per NIRF Ranking 2023
- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
- Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
- Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
- Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
- Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
- Indian Institute of Management, Indore
- Indian Institute of Management, Raipur
- Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak
- Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur