IIMs as institutions of national importance: What makes IIM special? Know about IIM Act | Top 10 list

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) are autonomous top institutes for management education and research in India. These institutes are spread over major cities of India covering – Ranchi, Raipur, Calcutta, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Indore, Shillong and Tiruchirapalli among others.

The admission to IIMs is based on the Common Admission Test (CAT) which is administered every year by anyone IIM. These prestigious institutes offer courses such as post-graduation in management, postgraduate diploma programmes and doctoral programmes in management. There are many other courses which are offered by these institutes. Students at IIM are offered top positions with high packages in reputed companies.

What is IIM Act

On December 31, 2017, the Ministry of Law and Justice implemented an act for certain Institutes of management to be institutions of national importance to empower these institutions to attain standards of global excellence in management, management research and allied areas of knowledge and to provide for certain other matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The act was termed as Indian Institute of Management Act, 2017.

The act reserved the right of IIMs as institutions of national importance like IITs. The Act directed these institutes to educate and support leaders who can contribute as professional managers, entrepreneurs and stewards of existing and emerging enterprises in the private, public and social sectors and to carry forward research, publications, consultancy and advisory work to provide new knowledge and innovation and global leadership in management theory and practice.

How many IIMs India is having?

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, a total of 20 IIMs are functioning across the country at present. The list of these IIMs is provided below.

S.No. Name of the Insititute Web Address 1 Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Vastrapur, Ahmedabad - 380015 iimahd.ernet.in 2 Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

Bannerghatta Road, Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560076 iimb.ernet.in 3 Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

Diamond Harbour Road, Joka, Kolkata - 700104 iimcal.ac.in 4 Indian Institute of Management, Indore

Prabandh Shikhar, Rau - Pithampur Rd, Indore, Madhya Pradesh - 453556 iimidr.ac.in 5 Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

Kozhikode, Kunnamangalam P.O., Kozhikode, Kerala - 673570 iimk.ac.in 6 Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

Prabandh Nagar, Mubarakpur, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh - 226013 iiml.ac.in 7 Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur

Kundeshwari, Kashipur, District- Udham Singh Nagar, Kashipur, Uttarakhand - 244713 iimkashipur.ac.in 8 Indian Institute of Management, Raipur

Cheriya, Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh - 493661 iimraipur.ac.in 9 Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi

5th Floor, Suchana Bhawan, Meur’s Road, Audrey House Campus, Jharkhand - 834008 iimranchi.ac.in 10 Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak

Sunaria, Rohtak, Haryana - 124010 iimrohtak.ac.in 11 Indian Institute of Management, Shillong

Nongthymmai, Shillong, Meghalaya - 793014 iimshillong.in 12 Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli

Pudukkottai Main Road ,Chinna Sooriyur, Village, Sooriyur, Tamil Nadu - 620024 iimtrichy.ac.in 13 Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur

Balicha Campus, Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313001 iimu.ac.in 14 Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar

Punjab Institute of Technology Building, Inside Government Polytechnic Campus, Polytechnic Road PO: Chheharta, G.T. Road, Amritsar, Punjab - 143105 iimamritsar.ac.in 15 Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya

Prabandh Vihar, Bodh Gaya, Bihar - 824234 iimbg.ac.in 16 Indian Institute of Management, Jammu

Canal Road Nawabad, Cantonment, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir - 180016 iimj.ac.in/JAMMUIIM 17 Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur

VNIT Campus, South Ambazari Road, Nagpur, Maharashtra - 440010 iimnagpur.ac.in 18 Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur

C/o Silicon Institute of Technology, Silicon West, P.O. Sason, Sambalpur, Odisha - 768200 iimsambalpur.ac.in 19 Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur

Rampur Ghat Rd, Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh - 173025 iimsirmaur.ac.in 20 Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam

Andhra Bank School of Business Building, Andhra University Campus, Visakhapatnam – 530 003 iimv.ac.in

