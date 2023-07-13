Thursday, July 13, 2023
     
IIMs as institutions of national importance: What makes IIM special? Know about IIM Act | Top 10 list

Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2023 14:32 IST
Indian Institute of Management, IIM
Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Institute of Management (IIM)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) are autonomous top institutes for management education and research in India. These institutes are spread over major cities of India covering – Ranchi, Raipur, Calcutta, Udaipur, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Indore, Shillong and Tiruchirapalli among others.

The admission to IIMs is based on the Common Admission Test (CAT) which is administered every year by anyone IIM. These prestigious institutes offer courses such as post-graduation in management, postgraduate diploma programmes and doctoral programmes in management. There are many other courses which are offered by these institutes. Students at IIM are offered top positions with high packages in reputed companies.

What is IIM Act

On December 31, 2017, the Ministry of Law and Justice implemented an act for certain Institutes of management to be institutions of national importance to empower these institutions to attain standards of global excellence in management, management research and allied areas of knowledge and to provide for certain other matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The act was termed as Indian Institute of Management Act, 2017.

The act reserved the right of IIMs as institutions of national importance like IITs. The Act directed these institutes to educate and support leaders who can contribute as professional managers, entrepreneurs and stewards of existing and emerging enterprises in the private, public and social sectors and to carry forward research, publications, consultancy and advisory work to provide new knowledge and innovation and global leadership in management theory and practice.

How many IIMs India is having?

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, a total of 20 IIMs are functioning across the country at present. The list of these IIMs is provided below.

S.No.

Name of the Insititute

Web Address

1

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

Vastrapur, Ahmedabad - 380015

iimahd.ernet.in

2

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
Bannerghatta Road, Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560076

iimb.ernet.in

3

Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
Diamond Harbour Road, Joka, Kolkata - 700104

iimcal.ac.in

4

Indian Institute of Management, Indore
Prabandh Shikhar, Rau - Pithampur Rd, Indore, Madhya Pradesh - 453556

iimidr.ac.in

5

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
Kozhikode, Kunnamangalam P.O., Kozhikode, Kerala - 673570

iimk.ac.in

6

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
Prabandh Nagar, Mubarakpur, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh - 226013

iiml.ac.in

7

Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur
Kundeshwari, Kashipur, District- Udham Singh Nagar, Kashipur, Uttarakhand - 244713

iimkashipur.ac.in

8

Indian Institute of Management, Raipur
Cheriya, Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh - 493661

iimraipur.ac.in

9

Indian Institute of Management, Ranchi
5th Floor, Suchana Bhawan, Meur’s Road, Audrey House Campus, Jharkhand - 834008

iimranchi.ac.in

10

Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak
Sunaria, Rohtak, Haryana - 124010

iimrohtak.ac.in

11

Indian Institute of Management, Shillong
Nongthymmai, Shillong, Meghalaya - 793014

iimshillong.in

12

Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchirappalli
Pudukkottai Main Road ,Chinna Sooriyur, Village, Sooriyur, Tamil Nadu - 620024

iimtrichy.ac.in

13

Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur
Balicha Campus, Udaipur, Rajasthan - 313001

iimu.ac.in

14

Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar
Punjab Institute of Technology Building, Inside Government Polytechnic Campus, Polytechnic Road PO: Chheharta, G.T. Road, Amritsar, Punjab - 143105

iimamritsar.ac.in

15

Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya
Prabandh Vihar, Bodh Gaya, Bihar - 824234

iimbg.ac.in

16

Indian Institute of Management, Jammu
Canal Road Nawabad, Cantonment, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir - 180016

iimj.ac.in/JAMMUIIM

17

Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur
VNIT Campus, South Ambazari Road, Nagpur, Maharashtra - 440010

iimnagpur.ac.in

18

Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur
C/o Silicon Institute of Technology, Silicon West, P.O. Sason, Sambalpur, Odisha - 768200

iimsambalpur.ac.in

19

Indian Institute of Management, Sirmaur
Rampur Ghat Rd, Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh - 173025

iimsirmaur.ac.in

20

Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam
Andhra Bank School of Business Building, Andhra University Campus, Visakhapatnam – 530 003

iimv.ac.in

Top 10 IIMs as per NIRF Ranking 2023

  1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
  2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore
  3. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode
  4. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta
  5. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  6. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
  7. Indian Institute of Management, Indore
  8. Indian Institute of Management, Raipur
  9. Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak
  10. Indian Institute of Management, Udaipur
