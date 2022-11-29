Government rolls out new pre-matric scholarship scheme- here's what has changed

Follow us on Image Source : PRE-MATRIC SCHOLARSHIP Government rolls out new pre-matric scholarship scheme

Govt's new rule for Pre-matric Scholarship Scheme: According to Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE), education is compulsory up to class 8th. Now, the Indian government has made some changes limiting the pre-matric scholarship scheme. This applies for the students of class 9 and 10. Before this, the scholarship scheme was applicable for grades 1 to 8 also belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minority communities.

As of now only students of classes 9 and 10 will be covered under the before-mentioned scheme. The statement of govt reads 'Accordingly only students studying in classes 9 and 10 are covered under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.' The major change in the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme will be followed from 2022-2023.

The Institute Nodal Officer (INO)/District Nodal Officer (DNO)/State Nodal Officer (SNO) have been asked to verify the applications only for classes 9 and 10 under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.The decision has drawn a sharp reaction from political parties.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said, for decades, children from SC/ST backgrounds have been getting scholarships from classes 1 to 8 but the government from 2022-23 has stopped the scholarship which is a "conspiracy" against the poor.

"The BJP has been continuously doing such things for the past 8 years whether it was cutting the budget of SC/ST/OBC and minorities or it was about atrocities against them or ending their welfare schemes and now this. We do not accept this. We will run a movement against it. Immediately take back this decision," he said.

BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali claimed that the government has found a new way to keep these poor children away from education by stopping the scholarship given to minority students (Class 1-8).

"Yes, don't forget that educated children take the country forward irrespective of the community they belong to," Ali tweeted.

(with inputs from PTI)

