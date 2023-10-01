Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 11 inspiring quotes by 'Father of the Nation' that guide us today

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mahatma Gandhi

India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 each year to honor the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation. Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from British rule. He adopted a non-violent approach, which became an inspiration for people worldwide. Gandhi's unwavering faith in the power of love and tolerance continues to be celebrated globally through the observance of Gandhi Jayanti. This annual event honors his legacy and serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can make on the world.

In this article, we have curated a list of the top 11 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi that have become guiding principles for individuals seeking personal growth, peace, and societal change.

Top 11 inspiring quotes by 'Father of the Nation' that guide us today

1. "Be the change you wish to see in the world":

2. "An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind":

3. "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others":

4. "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony":

5. "Where there is love, there is life":

6. "You must be the change you want to see in the world":

7. "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong":

8. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world":

9. "Be truthful, gentle, and fearless":

10. "Intolerance is itself a form of violence and an obstacle to the growth of a true democratic spirit":

11. “Strength does not come from winning. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.”