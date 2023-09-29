Gandhi Jayanti 2023 speech and celebration ideas for school students and Children

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023 is observed on October 2. Every year, we celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honor and remember his teachings. He was born on October 2, 1869 in the village of Porbandar, Gujarat. He had a strong belief in the power of truth and non-violence. His belief in these principles helped him lead India to independence.

On June 15, 2007, the United Nations declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. This year, the country is going to celebrate his 154th birth anniversary. On this occasion, schools and colleges will organise special events. Students will perform special activities on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In this article, we have curated a list of ideas that will help students make Gandhi Jayanti 2023 a memorable one.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023: How can I write a speech about 'Bapu'

If you are confused while preparing a speech about Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti, then, you not need to worry. We have curated an article that may help you preparing long and short speeches for your special assemblies. You just need to scroll down to make your speech impactful.

Start your speech by addressing the audience with Good Morning/Good Afternoon/Good Evening.

Start with a catchy saying of Mahatma Gandhi to catch the attention of the listeners

Do not forget to have a gentle smile on your face

Keep your body language positive. Do not slouch, shake, or stand stiff. Stand upright with a good posture.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023: What to add in speech

To make one to three-minute speech, one need to make it short and crisp which includes all the required information in the opening paragraph. On the other hand, one should pick interesting facts in their long speech so that the audience does not lose grip. Students can incorporate a few relevant quotes from Mahatma Gandhi in their write-up to make the speech lengthy. Students can speak about the Gandhi's personal life, career and how his non violenet movement help him to lead country to independence. Here are a few more lines that you can add to your speech.

Gandhi Jayanti is known as the international day for Non-Violence

It is one of the officially declared holidays in India.

People all over the country pay tribute to the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and praise his teachings

Gandhi ji gave the idea of non violence and peace

Many educational institutions including school, colleges conduct programs such as quizzes, essays and competitions.

2nd October is also a birth aniversary of second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shashtri

Gandhi Jayanti is a very Patriotic day, so we should maintain the legacy of this day

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Celebration Ideas

Schools across the nation will conduct the special activities on the occassion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary to help students to learn about his life and legacy. Check the list of the ideas that students and children can participate in to celebrate the day with pride and enthusiasm.