DU LLB Admission 2023: CUET not mandatory for central universities, Centre to Delhi High Court

The central government has informed the Delhi High Court that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is not mandatory for admission to central universities. A division bench consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula is hearing a plea challenging the Delhi University (DU) decision admit students to five-year integrated law courses solely based on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT UG) 2023 and not the CUET.

"(Centre's lawyer) has categorically stated that, the Common University Entrance Test is not mandatory for central universities and that they enjoy autonomy in the matter of admission. University Grants Commission (lawyer) categorically states that it is mandatory for all central universities to adhere to the CUET for admission to UG/ PG programmes. UGC as well as Union of India are granted one week's time to file a detailed counter-affidavit," the bench said.

The Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) for the Union of India has expressly indicated that the CUET is not essential for central universities and that they enjoy autonomy in the area of admission, the bench remarked in its judgement of August 25. The National Education Policy, 2020 is relied upon to highlight the academic and administrative autonomy of higher education institutions.

Earlier this month, the HC questioned DU's decision to admit students to five-year integrated law courses solely based on CLAT UG, 2023. The court had said that when other central universities were taking admissions for the course based on CUET UG 2023 introduced by the Ministry of Education, DU was "not special". The matter will be heard next on September 12, 2023.

Prince Singh, a student at Delhi University, Faculty of Law, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court over the 5-year LLB admission criteria. Singh argued in his petition that the university while issuing the impugned notification, imposed a "wholly unreasonable and arbitrary condition" that the admission to five-year integrated law courses shall be solely based upon merit in the CLAT UG 2023 result, which is violative of the Right to Equality under Article 14 and Right to Education under Article 21.

(With PTI Inputs)