Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation of 142 PM Shri Schools, 3 residential hostels in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at his official residence in Dehradun today, September 12.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today laid the foundation stone of 142 PM Shri Schools and three Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential hostels along with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at his official residence in Dehradun today. After this, both the leaders had a detailed discussion on modern education system in the state, better infrastructure important topics including the new education policy.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated as chief guests in the inauguration of Vidya Samiksha Kendra in the Directorate of Education, Nanurkheda and the foundation stone laying ceremony of PM Shri Vidyalaya and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School. After this, both the leaders laid the foundation stone of PM Shri School and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School. They also launched Chief Minister Higher Education Meritorious Scholarship Scheme and Higher Education Research Incentive Scheme today, Septemer 12.

Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat said that residential hostels are already running in 11 districts of the state. Under the CM and Union Education Minister, NDA, IMA Cadet Award Scheme, a total of 77 cadets selected from the state this year will also be given an incentive amount of Rs 50 thousand.

The central government has sanctioned more than 79 crore rupees for this financial year for 142 PM-Shri schools and three Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose residential hostels in the state. The union government has sanctioned more than 18 crore rupees for the first phase.

While addressing the audience, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "The Prime Minister always insists on focusing on technology. In that context... Soon, PM schools are going to be the most powerful medium for modern education. Today, Chief Minister Higher Education Research Motivation scheme is being launched... Under this scheme, the state government will provide a grant of Rs. 15-18 lakhs to those who want to go ahead in research..."