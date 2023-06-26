Bihar: Schools in Patna to be closed till June 28 amid heatwave

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Patna closed till June 28

Schools closed in Patna: The district administration of Patna, Bihar has extended the holidays in all government schools, government-aided and private schools till June 28. The announcement has been made amid the high temperature with high humidity in the district.

In an order, Dr Chandra Shekha Singh, District Magistrate, Patna has ordered all private and government schools including pre-school and aganwadi centres in district upto Class 12 to avoid academic activities till June 28. Dr Chandra has issued the order on June 24, while the order will be effective from June 26.

Eid-ul-Adha on June 29

The schools in Patna district will also remain closed on June 29 due to Eid-ul-Adha festival. The further announcement over opening of schools will be made by the district administration in due course.