Bihar Board 2025 matric exam: Registration for class 9 students open till July 14, details here

Bihar Board 2025 matric exam registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the registration process for the students of class 9 for the matric exam 2025. Students who are studying in regular and open schools can register for the Bihar Board 2025 matric exam online through their respective school heads. The last date to submit the application form for BSEB 10th exam 2025 is July 14.

The registration forms will be submitted by the school heads at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students have to first download the application forms from the official website and fill the essential details in the application form. After filling out the application form, students will have to submit it to the school heads. Then, the school heads will have to cross-check the offline details and then will submit online application forms for the students. The registration application fee can be paid via E-challan or NEFT. If any difficulty facing while submitting the registration forms, schools/students may contact to the BSEB at 06122232074.

BSEB Matric 2025 Application Process: How to apply?

Visit the official website of secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the 'apply online Verify the candidate's details Pay registration fee Verify payment Student List/ Filled form of student Logout

