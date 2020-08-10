TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana govt proposes to conduct exams in September

Image Source : PTI Telangana govt proposes to conduct exams in September

TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana government on Monday proposed to conduct the TS EAMCET 2020 examination in the second week of September. The state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy held a meeting with the officials of the higher education department and school education department today to discuss the common entrance exam (CET) schedule, academic calendar, and many more.

As per a TOI report, the state government has proposed September 9, 10, 11, and 14 for the engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test (eamcet).

Meanwhile, the government proposed that the Polytechnic common entrance test (Polycet) can be conducted on September 2 and the engineering common entrance test on August 31.

However, the dates which have proposed for TS EAMCET 2020, TS Polycet 2020, and TS Ecet 2020 are subject to approval from the Telangana High Court.

Earlier, the Telangana chief minister had also declared the promotion of all students, except final year students, based on their past performance. However, no clear decision regarding the same was taken during the meeting.

