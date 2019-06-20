Surat girl Stuti Khandwala who cracked NEET, AIIMS, JIPMER, JEE Main also gets an offer from MIT

Image Source : TWITTER/@ALLENKOTA Stuti Khandwala who cracked NEET, AIIMS, JIPMER, JEE Main also gets an offer from MIT

A Surat-based girl, Stuti Khandwala is taking the internet by storm as everyone wanted to about this super genius girl who has qualified the toughest examinations of the world, with flying colours.

Stuti left everyone surprised after she stood 10 in AIIMS, secured 71th all-India rank in NEET, qualified JEE-Main and JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research), which are considered among the toughest competitive exams for science and engineering stream.

Apart from several entrance examinations, she also secured 98.7 percent in the Class 12 board exam and topped the Rajasthan Board in Science Stream. She attended Allen Career Institute’s classroom program in Kota to prepare for the different entrance examinations.

Stuti is excellent not in just academics. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer and owns a YouTube channel as well. Take a look at her graceful dance skill.

While sharing about her success mantra, Stuti shared that she had to give up on television and other hobbies like reading for three years before her entrances. She only watched Tom and Jerry and cooking videos on YouTube on getting bored of studying for 12 to 13 hours a day.

This Gujarati teenaged girl credits her parents, friends, and teachers for her success. Doctors by profession, Stuti's parents withstood her during preparations. Her mother Dr. Hetal, gave up her practice as a Dentist in Surat and moved to Kota with Stuti for three years. Stuti's father Dr. Sheetal Khandwala, a pathologist by profession, would visit them over the weekend.

Stuti has received an admission letter with a 90 percent scholarship from the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which is crowned as Number 1 university by QS University Rankings. She wants to pursue research in Bio-Engineering.