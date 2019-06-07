Meet Subhashree Maharana, CHSE Odisha class 12 second topper, who juggled been struggles and studies

Image Source : ANI Subhashree Maharana

The Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE), Odisha had declared the CHSE Odisha class 12 Result 2019 on June 3. It was a moment of joy for Maharana family as their daughter had not only passed with flying colours in the examination but also stood second in the state.

Subhashree Maharana, a resident of Shanti Palli slum of Shahid Nagar in Bhubaneswar, had secured the second rank in Odisha Board examination 2019 in plus 2 science stream. Her journey to success was not a cakewalk as she has seen a lot this young age. Her family's poverty and ailing father had never been a hindrance for her.

Revealing about her struggles and studies, she told ANI "I come from a poor family, I used to study for 6-7 hours a day."

Despite the pathetic family condition, Subhashree managed to secure an impressive 93 percent in CHSE Odisha class 12 Result 2019, science stream and stood as the second topper in the state.

Her father met with an accident six years ago and which he never walked on his own. He lost both of his legs. Her mother, who is a housewife spends about Rs 4,000 every month for Subhashree's father's medical expense.

"My father was injured in an accident 6 years ago and has been unable to work since then. My mother is a housewife and spends all her time in taking care of my father, my maternal uncle helps us financially. I want to become a doctor in future" said Subhashree to ANI

She has seen poverty in mere age and the reason for her family's poor condition is her father's health. That is the reason why Subhashree aspires to become a doctor. She said to a media channel, "I want to support all those ailing people who do not have sufficient means to meet the medical expense. And so I want to be a doctor.”

Subhashree's mother said to the media, “My daughter never demanded books or dresses. But still, we have tried our best. And in future too we will do our best so that she can attain her dream career.”

This year girls have outshined boys in Odisha +2 Science exams by scoring 75.02 pass percentage. A total number of 99,000 students had appeared for the Odisha Class 12 Result 2019, Science exams, which were conducted between March 7 and March 30.