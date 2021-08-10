SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018: Rank list released

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Staff Selection Commission has released ranks of selected candidates for SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018.

Staff Selection Commission has released ranks of selected candidates for SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018. SSC conducted the recruitment exam to hire candidates for various posts of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018. The candidate who appeared for these exams can check their ranks on the official site of SSC -- ssc.nic.in.

The final result for the SSC GD Exam 2018 was released on January 21, 2021, and January 28, 2021. According to the official notice, the Commission uploaded the result in January and the Commission has decided to upload the ranks of the selected candidates who are finally recommended for appointment. Candidates may check their individual Rank by using their Registration Number and Registered Password and by clicking on ‘Result / Marks Link’ on the candidate dashboard.

SSC GD Exam 2018 was conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2019, in which 30,41,284 candidates had appeared. A total of 5,54, 904 candidates were shortlisted to appear for PET/PST. The result of PET/ PST was declared on December 17, 2019, and March 4, 2020, wherein a total of 1,52,226 candidates (female-20750 and male-1,31,476) were qualified for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

