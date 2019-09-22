Image Source : FILE Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Second counselling results declared. Check details inside

Rajasthan Pre D.EI.Ed Second Counselling Results 2019 has been declared on the official website--. According to the official notification, the results of second counselling of Rajasthan BSTC 2019 has been released.

All the candidates who appeared for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 second counselling should know that the results will be declared online. Other than the official website the candidates can check the results via the link provided below.

Lakshman K Malawat, coordinator and registrar of the education department, has issued an official notification directing candidates regarding the registration process. Click here for the notification

The Rajasthan BSTC 2019 was conducted on May 26, 2019, for D.EI.Ed courses across different colleges in the state. The results of Rajasthan BSTC 2019 was declared on August 9. The qualified candidates were asked to report to the allotted colleges from August 9 to August 18. Meanwhile, the allotment for the upward movement was released on August 21. The candidates were asked to report to the assigned colleges from August 22 to August 24. All the candidates are advised to report to the allotted centres with essential documents like Marksheets, certificates, domicile etc before September 26 before 5 pm. All qualified candidates are advised to pay the registration on or before September.

Here are the steps to check the result for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 second counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSTC 2019--bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the link--Second round allotment results

Step 3: Enter your details like Hall Ticket number or roll number in the provided slot

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the result for reference

