Rajasthan BSTC 2nd Allotment Result 2019 to be released soon

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Second Allotment Result to be released soon. Here's how to check the result

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Second Counselling Results 2019 to be declared soon on the official website -- bstc2019.net , as per the official notification is given by the board. Many candidates have applied for the same and all of them have been waiting for the results to get declared. Candidates must know that the Rajasthan BSTC second allotment result 2019 will be declared only in online mode. Apart from the official website the candidates can check the result through the direct link provided below which will be activated as the results will be announced.

Direct link to Rajasthan BSTC 2nd Allotment Result 2019 (To be activated soon)

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2019 or the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 was conducted on May 26 for the admission to the D.El.Ed courses across the different colleges in the state. Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result was declared on August 9, after which the candidates were asked to report to the allotted colleges from August 9 to August 18. Later the allotment for the upward movement was released on August 21, after which candidates were again asked to report from August 22 to August 24.

Steps to check the second allotment of BSTC counselling 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSTC 2019 -- bstc2019.org.

Step 2: Click on the link -- Round 2 allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket number or roll number in the given slot.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the allotment result for reference.