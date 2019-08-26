Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling second allotment list to be released soon. Get Direct link to check the result

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling second allotment list

Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling second allotment list to be released soon. Get Direct link to check at bstc2019.org

After releasing the first allotment list of Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling 2019, the Bikaner University is expected to release the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling second allotment list soon at the official website -- bstc2019.org . Rajasthan BSTC 2019 first allotment list was released on August 9. Candidates can visit the official website to check their result as soon as the board releases the second allotment result of Rajasthan BSTC. They can also click on the direct link provided below to check their Rajasthan BSTC results.

Direct link to Rajasthan BSTC 2019 Counselling second allotment list

The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2019 or the Rajasthan BSTC 2019 was conducted on May 26 for the admission to the D.El.Ed courses across the different colleges in the state. Rajasthan BSTC 2019 result was declared on August 9, after which the candidates were asked to report to the allotted colleges from August 9 to August 18. Later the allotment for the upward movement was released on August 21, after which candidates were again asked to report from August 22 to August 24.

Steps to check the second allotment of BSTC counselling 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSTC 2019 -- bstc2019.org .

Step 2: Click on the link -- Round 2 allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket number or roll number in the given slot.

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the allotment result for reference.