OTET Result 2021 declared: Direct link, how to check here

Image Source : PTI OTET Result 2021 has been declared on Monday (September 20) by the BSE.

OTET Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has declared the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) Result 2021 on Monday (September 20). The board has also released the final answer key along with the OMR response sheet of the candidates. Candidates can check the OTET result and answer key 2021 from the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates must note that the OTET final answer key 2021 is prepared based on the objections raised by the candidates for the provisional answer key.

Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 was conducted on April 9 across the state with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Candidates must go through the final answer key and OMR sheet and analyse their results accordingly.

OTET Result 2021: How to check here

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in. Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section available on the home page. You will be re-directed to a new window where you can input your credentials such as roll number and name. Click on ‘Find Results’ and download the scorecard. Take a print of the OTET result for any future reference.

The OTET provisional answer key 2021 was released on May 21 and candidates were asked to raise objections in a week's time. Candidates from the general category with 60 per cent marks and from SC/ST/OBC/PwD category with 50 per cent marks have been declared qualified. The qualified candidates would be able to apply for various teaching posts for classes 1 to 8 in various government schools across the state.

