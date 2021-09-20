Rajasthan PTET Result 2021: Direct link, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan PTET result 2021 is expected to be released by this week.

Rajasthan PTET 2021: Government Dungar College, Rajasthan is likely to release the Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) exam result 2021 this week. The Rajasthan PTET exam 2021 was held on September 8. Candidates who had appeared for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) will be able to check the PTET result at ptetraj2021.com. The Rajasthan PTET is conducted to give admissions to candidates to B.Ed Colleges of Rajasthan.

“The Result will be made available on the website. For information on the candidates, a notification regarding the declaration of the result will be published in the leading newspapers of Rajasthan. Marksheets of the candidates will not be sent by post. The same will be made available on the website of the PTET or other sites as informed through Newspapers and can be downloaded. However, as far as possible the information will be given through SMS on the mobile number provided by the candidate in his/her online form,” it has been mentioned in the job notice. After the result is out, the counseling process will commence.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 result: How to check

Go to the official website ptetraj2021.com Click on the result link Enter the roll number, date of birth Submit the details Download the PTET 2021 result Take a printout of the same for future reference.

READ| Rajasthan board, REET declared as essential services from September 20-30

ALSO READ| Schools in Himachal Pradesh to remain closed till September 25

Latest Education News