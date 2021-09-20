Monday, September 20, 2021
     
  • Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets bail in pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000
Schools in Himachal Pradesh to remain closed till September 25

The residential schools are allowed to open, teachers and non-teaching staffs will continue to attend schools.

September 20, 2021
Himachal Pradesh schools
Schools in Himachal Pradesh will be closed till September 25 

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Himachal Pradesh, schools have been instructed to remain close till September 25. The residential schools are allowed to open, teachers and non-teaching staffs will continue to attend schools. 

"Any person violating these measures and not following Covid appropriate behaviour will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provision of section 51- 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable," the government order mentioned.  

Schools were reopened for classes Classes 9 to 12  on August 12 but were closed a week later due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. 

