CBSE Teacher Awards 2020-21: MoS for Education to felicitate award to 22 teachers, principals

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE WEBSITE Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi will facilitate 22 teachers and principals of CBSE affiliated schools with CBSE Teacher Awards 2020-21.

CBSE Teacher Awards 2021: Minister of State for education, Annapurna Devi will felicitate 22 teachers and principals of CBSE affiliated schools on Tuesday (September 21) with the CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2020-21 award. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) took to Twitter on Monday (September 20) to announce the same.

CBSE Teacher Award ceremony will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of CBSE. The ceremony will commence at 11 am. Each awardee will receive a merit certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

About CBSE Teacher Awards 2020-21

The CBSE Teaching and School Leadership 2020-21 award is being given to the teachers and principals of CBSE affiliated schools for their tireless contributions in imparting education.

CBSE Teacher Awards 2020-21: Eligibility Criteria

Only a working teacher with at least 10 years of regular teaching experience in CBS affiliated schools and working principals with 10 years of regular teaching experience and 5 years as a principal in CBSE affiliated school may apply for the CBSE Teachers and Principals Award. A retired teacher or principal is not eligible for the award but those teachers or principals who have served a part of the calendar year (at least for four months i.e. up to April 30 in the year to which National Award/CBSE Award relates) may be considered if they fulfill all other conditions. The service rendered on re-employment after attaining the age of superannuation will not count as eligible service. Teachers or Principals who applied for the CBSE Teachers and Principals Award last year or before but were not awarded the National/CBSE Award will be considered again if they are still otherwise eligible and are duly recommended by the Head of the school. Teachers or Principals who have already been awarded CBSE Teachers Award can apply for National Award for Teachers if they still otherwise are eligible and duly recommended by the Head of the school. Principals cannot apply in the category of teachers. An applicant can apply for only one category of award.

