Karnataka NEET MDS Conselling 2021: Registration to end tomorrow, how to apply

Karnataka NEET MDS 2021 registration process for counselling session will end tomorrow.

Karnataka NEET MDS 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online registration process for admission to postgraduate dental degree and diploma courses in the state. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET MDS 2021 can apply for the Karnataka state quota counselling process at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Karnataka NEET MDS 2021: How to apply

Go to the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in Open the link ‘Online Application(only for Dental) Register and generate login credentials Login and submit the application form.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration for the second round of NEET MDS counselling for the 50 per cent state quota seats. Registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking facilities will be available till October 11 and seat allotment results will be published on October 14. The exam was held on December 16, 2020, and results were announced on December 31, 2020.

NEET MDS is a national-level entrance exam held by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) for admission to postgraduate Dental courses.

