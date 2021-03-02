Call students only after consent from parents or face action, Jaipur administration warns schools

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The Jaipur administration has warned schools to call students for classes or exams only after receiving proper consent from their parents. The education wing took note of certain complaints wherein students were asked to join school even as their parents showed inability, amid COVID-19 related risks.

In a letter written to the principals of govt and private schools, the district education officer underlined the importance of following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid out by the state government. It said that the SOPs clearly state a student will be asked to attend school only if his/her parents show consent. "Despite the defined SOPs, some schools are hellbent on calling students to attend schools," it said.

Further, the official warned the schools and organizations to follow the SOPs or else action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile, many students all across the country have been objecting to physical classes or offline examinations. Recently, students of the Lucknow-based Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University protested offline mode exams, citing continued risk posed by coronavirus, and other related concerns.

A group of students had also moved Supreme Court stating that thousands of students gathering at exam centers wouldn't be a safe step. Many claimed they neither had books nor any resources to prepare for the offline exams.

In February, the Delhi government ruled out offline examinations for students up to Class 8, asking schools to grade students on the basis of projects and assignments.

