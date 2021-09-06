Jadavpur University teachers' body urges Bengal government to vaccinate students, reopen varsity

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE An association of teachers of Jadavpur University wrote to West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, urging him to take immediate steps for the Covid-19 vaccination of students.

An association of teachers of Jadavpur University on Monday wrote to West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, urging him to take immediate steps for Covid-19 vaccination of students and researchers to reopen the institute. In the first phase, final year students can be allowed to attend physical classes in separate batches after administering vaccine jabs to them, Jadavpur University Teachers' Association said in a letter to Basu.

It also requested him to allow the resumption of research activities in the varsity. "We demand immediate Covid-19 vaccination for research scholars and students as a preparatory step for reopening the campus," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said.

Demanding commencement of physical classes for students whose studies have been suffered for almost 18 months, the teachers' body also urged the minister to allow on-campus inoculation camps for those who have not received jabs. Roy said online teaching cannot be alternative to physical classes, and laboratory-based subjects cannot be taught through virtual mode.

READ| Nishad Party to sponsor education of girl who rows boat to school

ALSO READ| Rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru': MP minister proposes to state universities

Latest Education News