Rename 'Kulpati' as 'Kulguru': MP minister proposes to state universities

"As compared to Kulpati, the word Kulguru is closer to the people," Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has proposed state universities in the state to rename the post of Vice Chancellor as 'Kulguru' instead of 'Kulpati'.

"As compared to Kulpati, the word Kulguru is closer to the people. I urge the Vice Chancellors to consider the name," Yadav said on Monday

Further, he said that the department has considered the change and is proceeding towards the same. "This matter will go to the cabinet. If everyone's approval is given, this name will be implemented," he added.

- With ANI inputs

