IIT-IISc joint initiative NPTEL to offer courses on electric vehicles, IoT through Swayam

The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint digital learning initiative of IITs and IISc has launched new courses on electric vehicles and renewable energy, design for IoT, business and sustainable development for July semester through the Swayam platform.

The enrolment into NPTEL courses for July - December 2021 semester has already been started. Interested candidates must note that the last date to enroll for the first set of NPTEL courses is August 2. The candidates can apply online at swayam.gov.in/NPTEL.

NPTEL offers 500 plus courses completely free of cost to learners across the country in online mode. NPTEL Coordinator Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, said, “SWAYAM-NPTEL is currently working with more than 4,000 educational institutions in engineering, arts, science, commerce, and management across the country.”

NPTEL offers certification courses through the MOOCs format. Learners must watch videos online, submit assignments on a weekly/monthly basis and can register for an optional proctored final exam.

NPTEL was initiated by seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Guwahati and Roorkee) along with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore in 2003.

