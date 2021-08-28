Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'We have to save our children': AIIMS doctor on reopening of schools

Even as the Delhi government has announced reopening of schools, medical experts advised parents to tread with caution. Dr. Naveet Wig of AIIMS said it was important to weigh the pros and cons and look at risks as well. We have to save our children, he said, urging all to maintain respiratory hygiene, cleanliness and ensure usage of masks.

"We have to weigh the pros and cons. We know that children are fed up at home. But we have to look at risks as well. These children are not vaccinated. Once they go to school, we have to treat them as unvaccinated individuals," he said.

"Children need their neurocognitive effects, their physical and mental health. We have to keep balance and ensure that test positivity rate is less than 0.5%. We have to save our children. Respiratory hygiene, cleanliness, masks should be ensured in schools," Wig added.

Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had on Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. While several states started partial reopening of schools from October last year, the Delhi government allowed reopening in January only for classes 9 to 12. However, schools were again completely shut in April following an aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

While Sisodia on Friday said no final decision has been taken regarding junior classes and a call will be taken after analysing the effect of reopening schools for senior classes, sources indicated that schools for classes 6 to 8 may reopen from September 8.

READ MORE: Delhi schools, universities to reopen in phased manner from September 1

Latest Education News