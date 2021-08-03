CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Check Region wise pass percentage here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 has been released today. Trivandrum records the highest pass percentage of 99.99%, Guwahati records the lowest with 90. 54%.

The CBSE Class 10 result 2021 was declared on Tuesday (August 3). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website of CBSE -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. CBSE has released a list of region wise pass percentages in which Trivandrum secures the highest place with a pass percentage of 99.99, followed by Bangaluru with a pass percentage of 99.96 per cent. Guwahati, on the other hand, came at the end of the list with the least pass percentage of 90.54 per cent.

Along with the CBSE official website, candidates have the option to check their results at digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – and the app will also host the CBSE 10th results.

Image Source : FILE CBSE has released this list of region wise pass percentages for class 10 result 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Pass percentage

21,13,767 candidates registered to appear for the class 10 exams 2021. Out of which, the result for 20,97,128 students has been released. This year, the CBSE class 10 students have recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.04 per cent. The previous year, the board had registered a 91.46 passing percentage.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Girls outshine boys

Girls have outshined boys in the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 with a pass percentage of 99.24 per cent, while for boys the pass percentage is at 98.89 per cent. Meanwhile, transgender students have performed the best recording a 100 per cent pass percentage.

