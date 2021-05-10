CBSE Class 10 result 2021: Portal for uploading marks activated, here's how result is being prepared

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CBSE Class 10 result will be released on June 20

CBSE Class 10 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday opened the window for schools to upload marks of class 10 students. Schools will finalise the results by May 25, and will submit the marks to CBSE by June 5.

The link through which marks will be submitted has been made live on the e-Pariksha 2021 portal- cbseit.in/cbse/web/regn/login.aspx.

The CBSE earlier cancelled the class 10 exam following a surge in Covid-19 cases. As per the alternative assessment scheme released, the students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject. While 20 marks have to be submitted by the schools as internal assessment, the remaining 80 marks will be based on scores in periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.

The class 10 result is scheduled to be released on June 20.

