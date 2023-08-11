Uttarakhand set to offer MBBS course in Hindi from 2023-24 after Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand soon to launch MBBS course in Hindi

The government medical colleges of Uttarakhand state are all set to offer the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course in Hindi. Students willing to take admissions in government medical colleges of the state will have the choice to pursue an MBBS degree in Hindi from 2023-24 academic session.

Uttarakhand is the second state after Madhya Pradesh, to offer MBBS courses in Hindi language alongside English language. According to the report, the education minister of Uttarakhand state Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and the spokesperson for the state’s Higher education, Kuldeep Rawat, stated that all preparations for the implementation of the program have been finalized.

Launch date of MBBS course in Hindi

The formal launch of the course is expected to take place by the end of the month, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya officiating. The state is launching the MBBS course in Hindi language after the conduct of a comprehensive study from the Uttarakhand Medical Education Department.

Madhya Pradesh became the first state

The Madhya Pradesh state was the first in India to offer the MBBS course in Hindi along with English. On October 16, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah released books in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students under an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to study medicine in Hindi. The names of these three books are Anatomy, Physiology and Bio Chemistry.