UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration last date extended, direct link here

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration: The registration last date for the Uttar Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (UP NMMS) scheme has been extended by 10 days. According to the revised schedule, the last date for submission of UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration is September 28. Earlier, the last date for submitting the registration was September 18.

The NMMS 2023 scholarship exam is scheduled to be held on November 5. Those students who have cleared the class 7 exam in the academic year 2022-23 with a minimum of 55% marks will be eligible to participate in the scholarship programme while this criterion will be five per cent relaxed for SC and ST candidates.

The selected candidates will get a scholarship of Rs. 12,000 per annum during their class 9 to 12. However, only the students studying in class 8 in the government, the government-aided school will be eligible to participate in this scholarship programme and their family income should not exceed Rs. 3, 50, 000.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of UP NMMS, entdata.co.in

Click on the UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration application form

Click on the registration link and proceed with the application form

Upload required documents such as income certificate, caste certificate, photo and signature

Take a printout off the confirmation page for future reference

Students applying for UP NMMS scholarship for 2023 have been advised to upload their government-issued income certificate, Class 7 mark sheet, and caste certificate (for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students).

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration: Fee

There will be no registration fee for UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 programme.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration: Who is not eligible?

Students studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Sainik School, government residential and private schools are not eligible to appear in NMMS 2023 scholarship exam.

