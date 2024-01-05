UGC NET 2023 answer key: Objection window closing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2023 answer key Objection window closing today, January 5.

UGC NET 2023 answer key: Today, January 5, is the last day to raise objections for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 answer key, as the objection window will be closing soon. Candidates who wish to challenge the UGC NET answer key can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The answer keys were released on January 3.

Candidates who are unsatisfied with the UGC NET 2023 answer key, may raise objections by paying a refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. The window for UGC NET 2023 answer key was opened on January 3, at 6 PM. No objections will be considered without paying the prescribed fee. The candidates can make payments through credit card, debit card, net banking, as well as UPI. Candidates should note that the objections can be raised only through online mode. No other mode of application will be accepted.

It should be noted that acceptance of objections will not be notified to the individuals. The objections will be reviewed by a panel of experts. After the review process, the final UGC NET 2023 answer key will be finalised which will be used for the declaration of results.

The apex agency conducted the written exam on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023 at 292 exam cities across the country. A total of 9,45,918 candidates appeared for 83 subjects.

How to raise objections against UGC NET answer key?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the 'answer key objection' link

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

Select the question and enter the objection details

Attach supporting documents and a make payment of the objection fee

Save and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to challenge UGC NET December 2023 answer key