UGC NET 2023 December answer key released, raise objections if any before January 5

UGC NET 2023 December answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses. The link to the provisional answer keys is available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The apex agency conducted UGC - NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities across the country for 9,45,918 candidates from 06th December 2023 to 19th December 2023. The provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses are available on the website for candidates to challenge. Candidates can follow the procedure for challenge of answer keys.

How to raise objections against UGC NET 2023 December answer key?

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click 'Challenges regarding answer key'

Login with your application number, and date of birth and enter the security pin as displayed, and submit

Click on 'View Question Paper' for marked responses and to view or challenge the answer keys

Click to view/challenge answer key

The Question IDs in sequential order will appear

ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given

in the next four columns by clicking the check box

After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to the next screen

You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged

You may upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload

Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on

‘Modify your Claims’

After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges

Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after

successful payment of requisite fee

Select Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs.200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking

Objection Dates

As per schedule, the candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs. 200/- per question challenged is a non-refundable processing fee. The last date for challenging the answer keys is January 5 till 11.50 pm. The payment of the processing fee may be made through a Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI Payment Modes. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.