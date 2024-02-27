TS POLYCET 2024 registration begins at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in- All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TS POLYCET 2024 registration begins today

TS POLYCET 2024 registration: The State Board Of Technical Education & Training has started the registration process for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET 2024) in online mode from today, February 27. Interested candidates can submit application forms through the online portal on or before April 22. The online application forms for POLYCET 2024 are available at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

When filling out the online application forms for TS POLYCET 2024, an application fee must be paid. As per the official notification, candidates belonging to the general category must pay an application fee of Rs. 500, while candidates belonging to the SC/ST category must pay Rs. 200. The last date for submitting application forms with a late fee is April 26. Candidates can submit their applications by paying a late fee of Rs. 200 along with the prescribed fee in due course.

TS POLYCET 2023: Application Process

Step 1: Go to polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, the TS POLYCET official website.

Step 2: Next, select 'Register' and complete the online form.

Step 3: Fill out the form and pay the fees.

Step 4: Print your application after downloading it for later usage.

Important dates:

Last date for online registration with fee i.e., Rs.250/- for SC & ST and Rs.500/- for others - April 22

Last date for fee payment, Completion of the application details with Late fee of Rs. 100/ - - April 24

Last date for fee payment, Completion of the application details with Tatkal fee of Rs. 300/--April 26

Date of conduct of POLYCET-2024- May 17

Result release date - After 12 days of Exam

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognized by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are eligible to apply. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC2024 are also eligible to apply. However, they must have passed in all the subjects before seeking admission. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more latest updates.

What after TS POLYCET 2024?

Those who will qualify for the POLYCET 2024 entrance test will get admission into the following courses offered by the government of India.

Diploma-level programs offered in Government, Government-Aided, Private Un-Aided Polytechnics, and Polytechnics run in existing Private Un-Aided Engineering Colleges in Telangana State.

Diploma Courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) both University and affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana State

Diploma Courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) Telangana State.

Diploma Courses offered by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU).

Direct link to apply online