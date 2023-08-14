TS ICET Counselling 2023 Dates announced, registration from September 6 on tsicet.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TS ICET Counselling 2023 Dates released

TS ICET Counselling Date 2023: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the dates for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2023. Candidates who have qualified the TS ICET 2023 examination can check the counselling schedule available on the offiical website-- icet.tsche.ac.in. According to the ICET counselling schedule, the registrations for phase-I will commence on September 9, 2023.

The Telangana State ICET counselling process is being held for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses offered by the universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24. The counselling process will comprise of registration, payment of processing fee, slot booking, certificate verification and exercise of options. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee, while candidates from other categories will have to pay Rs 1,200.

TS ICET Counselling Dates 2023

Counselling Dates First Phase Registration and payment of fee September 6 to 11 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates September 8 to 12 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification September 8 to 13 Freezing of options September 13 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before September 17 Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the website September 17 to 20 Final phase Registration, fee payment, certificate verification September 22 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates September 23 Exercising Options September 22 to 24 Freezing of options September 24 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before September 28 Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the website September 28 to 30 Reporting at the allotted College September 29 to 30

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Documents Required

Candidates will have to produce all the original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies of the following documents at the time of certificate verification.