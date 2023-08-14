Monday, August 14, 2023
     
TS ICET Counselling 2023 Dates announced, registration from September 6 on tsicet.nic.in

Candidates who have qualified the TS ICET 2023 examination can check the counselling schedule available on the offiical website-- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2023 13:12 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY TS ICET Counselling 2023 Dates released

TS ICET Counselling Date 2023: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the dates for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2023. Candidates who have qualified the TS ICET 2023 examination can check the counselling schedule available on the offiical website-- icet.tsche.ac.in. According to the ICET counselling schedule, the registrations for phase-I will commence on September 9, 2023.

The Telangana State ICET counselling process is being held for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses offered by the universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2023-24. The counselling process will comprise of registration, payment of processing fee, slot booking, certificate verification and exercise of options. Candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee, while candidates from other categories will have to pay Rs 1,200.

TS ICET Counselling Dates 2023

Counselling

Dates

First Phase

Registration and payment of fee

September 6 to 11

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

September 8 to 12

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

September 8 to 13

Freezing of options

September 13

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

September 17

Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the website

September 17 to 20

Final phase

Registration, fee payment, certificate verification

September 22

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

September 23

Exercising Options

September 22 to 24

Freezing of options

September 24

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

September 28

Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through the website

September 28 to 30

Reporting at the allotted College

September 29 to 30

TS ICET Counselling 2023 Documents Required

Candidates will have to produce all the original certificates and two sets of  Xerox copies of the following documents at the time of certificate verification.

  • TSICET-2023 Rank Card
  • TSICET-2023 Hall Ticket
  • Aadhar Card
  • SSC or its equivalent Marks memo
  • Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate
  • Degree Memorandum of marks
  • Degree Provisional Pass Certificate
  • Study or Bonafide Certificate from 9th Class to Degree
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
  • Income Certificate
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable).

