TS ICET 2024: Notification to be released tomorrow for MBA, and MCA courses, apply online from March 7

Follow us on Image Source : TS ICET TS ICET 2024 Notification release date out

TS ICET 2024 Notification: Kakatiya University, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, is all set to commence the application procedure for admission to MBA, and MCA courses. According to the schedule, the university will release the TS ICET 2024 notification tomorrow, March 5, which will be available on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, TS ICET 2024 registration will start on March 7. Candidates can register for the TS ICET exam through the online mode. The TS ICET 2024 application forms will be available on March 7 at the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2024: Exam Date

TS ICET exam will be conducted on June 4 and 5 at various exam centers. Candidates seeking admission to MBA, and MCA courses will have to first qualify TS ICET exam, which is a part of the admission procedure.

Who is eligible?

To enrol in the MBA and MCA courses, the candidates should have obtained the following qualifications.

Master of Business Administration (MBA): BA/B.Com/B.Sc/ BBA/BBM/BCA/BE/B. Tech/B. Pharmacy and any 3 or 4-year degree except Oriental Languages exam of minimum three years duration with at least 50 per cent marks.

BA/B.Com/B.Sc/ BBA/BBM/BCA/BE/B. Tech/B. Pharmacy and any 3 or 4-year degree except Oriental Languages exam of minimum three years duration with at least 50 per cent marks. Master of Computer Applications (MCA): BCA/Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science Engineering or its equivalent degree/B.Sc/B.Com/B.A) examination of a minimum three years duration with at least 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination with Mathematics at 10+2 level or Graduation level.

List of universities and their affiliated colleges offering MBA/MCA courses

1. Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad.

2. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad.

3. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Hyderabad.

4. Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

5. Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

6. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda.

7. Palamuru University (PU), Mahabubnagar.

8. Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar.

9. Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad