Tripura JEE 2024 registration deadline extended till February 22, Here's easy steps

Tripura JEE 2024 registration deadline extended

Tripura JEE 2024 registration: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has extended the last date for Tripura JEE 2024 registration. Accoridng to the new schedule, the candidates can now submit their application forms by February 22. Earlier, the last date for submission was February 16.

Candidates who are yet to submit Tripura JEE 2024 registration forms are advised to do so before the last date. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

Tripura JEE 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, tbjee.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reds, 'apply online for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024'

A window will open

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the Tripura JEE 2024 application form for future reference

Tripura JEE 2024 exam date

The Tripura JEE 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2024, at Kailasahar, Dharmanagar, Ambassa, Agartala, Udaipur, and Santirbazar. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website in the second week of April and the results will be announced in the fourth week of May 2024 tentatively.