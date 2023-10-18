NTA PhD entrance 2023 exam city slip released at nta.ac.in for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : NTA NTA PhD entrance 2023 exam city slip is available at nta.ac.in.

NTA PhD entrance 2023 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city intimation slip of PhD entrance exam for the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). Candidates who have registered for the PhD entrance exam 2023 can download the exam city slip from the official website, nta.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the apex testing agency will soon release the NTA PhD entrance exam admit card 2023 which will have the details of the exam date, venue, and timings. Candidates should note that the exam city intimation slip is not admit card. It is issued in advance to inform candidates about where their exam centre will be allotted.

ALSO READ | UGC revises fellowship/scholarship stipend amount under various schemes, check details

In case any candidate facing difficulty in downloading the NTA PhD entrance 2023 exam city slip, they may reach out to the exam authority at their help desk. The testing agency has provided helpline numbers and email IDs for the convenience of the candidates.

Change in PhD entrance exam pattern

This year, the testing agency has made some changes in the exam pattern of the subjects including commerce, finance, art, culture and humanities. The exam will be bilingual. There will be no negative marking for answering incorrect answers.

As of now, the PhD entrance exam 2023 schedule has not yet been announced. The details related to the exam will be shared in due course of the time. Candidates will have three hours to complete the test. Candidates can download the NTA PhD entrance 2023 exam city slip by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NTA PhD entrance 2023 exam city slip?

Visit the official website, nta.ac.in or phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NTA PhD entrance 2023 exam city slip'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the registration number, password and click on the login button

NTA PhD entrance 2023 exam city slip will appear on the screen

Check the allotted exam city and save it for future reference

NTA PhD entrance 2023 exam city slip download link

Read Official Notice