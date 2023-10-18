UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, NDA & NA, CDS exam notification to release in December

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC exam calendar 2024 out for various services

UPSC Exam Calendar 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for various important exams. Candidates who are preparing for the UPSC recruitment 2024 exam drive can download the exam calendar from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

The exam calendar includes the dates for all major recruitment exams that are expected to be conducted in 2024. According to the notice, the dates of notification, exam dates, and other details are tentative and liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

According to the UPSC Exam Calendar, the notification for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Exam (NDA & NA), combined defence services exam will be released on December 20. The aspiring candidates will be able to submit their applications by January, 9. The exam will take place on April 21.

Similarly, the notification for the Civil Services Exam, and Indian Forest Services Preliminary Exam will be released on February 14 and the applications for the same will be accepted by March 5, 2024. The exam will take place on April 21.

Every year, the Union Public Service Commission conducts a variety of exams including the Civil Services Exam, the Engineering Services Exam, and the Indian Forest Service Exam. The civil services exam (CSE) is the most prominent exam conducted by UPSC and it is a gateway to various top administrative positions in the government of India, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IBP), and the Foreign Services (IFS). Candidates can check upcoming UPSC exam dates in the provided PDF below.