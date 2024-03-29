NEST 2024 registration starts tomorrow for M.Sc. Programme, check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEST 2024 registration begins tomorrow, March 30.

NEST 2024 registration: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 registration for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme will be started tomorrow, March 30. Students can submit their registration forms before May 31. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 30 which will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 6 pm. The results will be announced on July 10.

A total of 257 seats will be allocated based on the NEST 2024 scores for MSc programmes in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) in Mumbai.

Who is eligible?

The candidate should have passed the class 12 board exam in Science from a recognized board with at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent. The candidate belonging to the SC, and ST categories should have passed the class 12 exam with 55 per cent marks in aggregate. There will be no age limit for appearing in the NEST 2024 exam.

How to fill NESTS 2024 application form?

Visit the official website, nestexam.in

Click on 'register'

Provide all required information such as full name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, registration number

On successful registration, fill out the application form

Upload all required documents such as class 10th mark sheet, class 12 mark sheet, photograph and signature

Pay application fee

Take a printout of the NEST application form for future reference

NESTS 2024 application Fee

Female applicant: Rs. 700/-

Applicant of SC/ST/Divyangjan category: Rs. 700/-

Male/Others applicant of the General/OBC category: Rs. 1400/-

Payment Mode: credit card/debit card/UPI/net–banking

