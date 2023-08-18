NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Result 2023: Final allocation letter released at mcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Result 2023 declared

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final result for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment today, August 18. The NEET UG round 2 counselling result is hosted on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

The round 2 seat allotment list comprises of NEET UG rank, allotted quota/ institute in round 1 and allotted quota/ institute in round 2, allotted category, candidate category and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 2 final allotment result will have to report to the allotted college between August 20 to 28

Aspirants are required to carry the allotment letter issued by the MCC, rank letter/ result from the website and necessary documents at the time of physical reporting at the allotted Medical and Dental college. Medical colleges will verify the details of joined candidates' data from August 29 to August 30, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Final Allotment Result: How to Check

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Go to the 'UG Medical' section and click on the 'Final result round 2 UG 2023'

The NEET UG Counselling 2023 final allotment result will appear on the screen

Search your name in the pdf using shortcut key, ctrl+f

Download the allotment letter and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: