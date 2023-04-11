NEET UG 2023: Registrations to reopen today; Apply at neet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2023 registration window reopens today

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG 2023) registration window will reopen today, April 11. Candidates who could not complete their registration earlier and those candidates who want to apply as fresh can fill the application form online through the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in till April 13.

Earlier, the last date to complete the application process was April 6, 2023, and the candidates were allowed to make changes in their NEET application form between April 8 and April 10, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: Steps to register

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided below to fill in the NEET UG 2023 application form.

Visit the NEET UG 2023 official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the candidate activity section and click on the 'NEET(UG) 2023 Registration' link.

Fresh candidates will require to generate new login credentials.

Complete the NEET UG 2023 Application Form and upload necessary documents.

Proceed to pay the application fee and finally submit the application form.

Submit the NEET UG 2023 Application Form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in 2023

NTA has suggested candidates to fill their particulars very carefully as no further chance for correction will be provided in future. The testing agency has also issued a helpline number for further clarification related to NEET UG 2023. In case a candidate is facing any difficulty in filling the NEET application form, s/he can also contact at011- 40759000 or may write to neet@nta.ac.in.

