NEET UG 2023: NTA to restart registration window today at neet.nta.nic.in, check news dates, and how to apply

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to restart the online registration window today for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates. The candidates who are willing to submit and appear in the said exam can do so on the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is April 13 as per the latest announcement. Earlier, the last date for registration was scheduled for April 6, 2023 and the candidates was allowed to submit their applications latest by 10 April 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.).

After receiving multiple requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency has decided to reopen the registration window again for applying for NEET (UG) – 2023 as the candidates were unable to complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. According to the official notification, this opportunity is being provided to all the candidates who were unable to submit their earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023.

The request for reopening of NEET UG 2023 registration window has been filed by the candidates after facing a lot of issues (payment failures, errors in uploading documents, server-down) while submitting the NEET UG 2023 application form.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NEET - https://nta.ac.in/Home

Click on the NEET (UG) Website & Registration link

It will take you to a new window

Fill up the application form

Upload documents, and application fee

Download NEET (UG) 2023 application form and save it for future reference

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date

According to the official notification, National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 on 07 May 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. throughout India as well as cities outside India in about 499 cities including Aspirational districts in Pen & Paper mode (offline).

