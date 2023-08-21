NEET SS 2023 application correction window closes today at nbe.edu.in, steps to edit details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET SS 2023 application correction window

NEET SS 2023 Application Correction: The National Board Exam (NBE) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET-SS) application form correction window today, August 21. Candidates who have filled the NEET SS application form can make necessary changes in their application form online through the official website-- nbe.edu.in.

The NEET SS 2023 application form correction window was opened on August 19 and candidates were allowed to edit their application form till August 21. However, the correctin window to make changes in the deficient/Incorrect Images of photographs, signatures and thumb impression will be opened between August 26 and August 28.

NBE will conduct the entrance examination for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty Courses on September 9 and September 10 for different groups.

NEET SS 2023 Important Dates

NEET SS 2023 application form filling date - July 27 to August 16, 2023

NEET SS 2023 application form correction - August 19 to 21, 2023

Correction in Images of photographs, signatures and thumb impression - August 26 to 28, 2023

NEET SS 2023 admit card - September 4, 2023

NEET SS 2023 exam date - September 9 and 10, 2023

NEET SS 2023 result date - September 30, 2023

NEET SS 2023 Application Form: How to edit details